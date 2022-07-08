NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% renting in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau.

In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with most renters in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Counties are ranked by percent of housing units occupied by renters as of 2019 5-year estimates. Keep reading to see if your county made the list.

#30. Richmond County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 33.8%

– 2019 median gross rent: $664 (+10.7% change in rent since 2015)

— #75 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #2,052 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 50.0%

— #6 most common among counties in North Carolina, #117 among all counties nationwide

#29. Anson County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 33.9%

– 2019 median gross rent: $754 (+14.1% change in rent since 2015)

— #50 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #1,283 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 44.6%

— #15 most common among counties in North Carolina, #360 among all counties nationwide

#28. Hertford County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 34.2%

– 2019 median gross rent: $756 (+19.1% change in rent since 2015)

— #47 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #1,270 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 42.9%

— #24 most common among counties in North Carolina, #507 among all counties nationwide

#27. Robeson County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 34.4%

– 2019 median gross rent: $645 (+7.0% change in rent since 2015)

— #81 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #2,236 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.1%

— #44 most common among counties in North Carolina, #975 among all counties nationwide

#26. Harnett County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 34.6%

– 2019 median gross rent: $893 (+14.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #21 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #641 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.4%

— #58 most common among counties in North Carolina, #1,220 among all counties nationwide

#25. Gaston County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 34.7%

– 2019 median gross rent: $832 (+13.8% change in rent since 2015)

— #31 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #851 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.2%

— #61 most common among counties in North Carolina, #1,259 among all counties nationwide

#24. Nash County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 34.7%

– 2019 median gross rent: $799 (+9.8% change in rent since 2015)

— #36 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #996 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.4%

— #58 most common among counties in North Carolina, #1,220 among all counties nationwide

#23. Alamance County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 34.8%

– 2019 median gross rent: $813 (+9.1% change in rent since 2015)

— #34 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #940 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 40.8%

— #33 most common among counties in North Carolina, #738 among all counties nationwide

#22. Jackson County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 35.7%

– 2019 median gross rent: $739 (+17.7% change in rent since 2015)

— #54 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #1,375 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 44.5%

— #16 most common among counties in North Carolina, #365 among all counties nationwide

#21. Wake County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 36.1%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,150 (+21.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #2 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #217 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 34.0%

— #83 most common among counties in North Carolina, #1,764 among all counties nationwide

#20. Buncombe County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 36.6%

– 2019 median gross rent: $975 (+17.6% change in rent since 2015)

— #10 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #454 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 41.1%

— #28 most common among counties in North Carolina, #703 among all counties nationwide

#19. Craven County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 37.1%

– 2019 median gross rent: $910 (+1.8% change in rent since 2015)

— #18 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #589 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.4%

— #58 most common among counties in North Carolina, #1,220 among all counties nationwide

#18. Halifax County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 37.4%

– 2019 median gross rent: $717 (+8.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #60 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #1,548 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 43.2%

— #23 most common among counties in North Carolina, #483 among all counties nationwide

#17. Orange County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 37.4%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,093 (+16.9% change in rent since 2015)

— #4 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #277 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 42.3%

— #25 most common among counties in North Carolina, #568 among all counties nationwide

#16. Wayne County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 37.9%

– 2019 median gross rent: $777 (+8.5% change in rent since 2015)

— #40 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #1,129 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.3%

— #41 most common among counties in North Carolina, #941 among all counties nationwide

#15. Forsyth County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 38.4%

– 2019 median gross rent: $812 (+10.9% change in rent since 2015)

— #35 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #947 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.7%

— #39 most common among counties in North Carolina, #895 among all counties nationwide

#14. Scotland County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 39.5%

– 2019 median gross rent: $674 (+8.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #72 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #1,957 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 46.0%

— #12 most common among counties in North Carolina, #272 among all counties nationwide

#13. Watauga County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 39.9%

– 2019 median gross rent: $870 (+5.5% change in rent since 2015)

— #24 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #713 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 54.7%

— #3 most common among counties in North Carolina, #27 among all counties nationwide

#12. Pasquotank County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 40.4%

– 2019 median gross rent: $909 (+5.6% change in rent since 2015)

— #19 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #594 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 40.8%

— #33 most common among counties in North Carolina, #738 among all counties nationwide

#11. Lenoir County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 40.7%

– 2019 median gross rent: $717 (+7.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #60 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #1,548 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 38.7%

— #46 most common among counties in North Carolina, #1,021 among all counties nationwide

#10. Wilson County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 40.9%

– 2019 median gross rent: $753 (+5.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #51 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #1,294 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 41.0%

— #31 most common among counties in North Carolina, #711 among all counties nationwide

#9. Edgecombe County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 41.2%

– 2019 median gross rent: $695 (+8.8% change in rent since 2015)

— #67 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #1,760 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 41.2%

— #27 most common among counties in North Carolina, #687 among all counties nationwide

#8. Guilford County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 41.2%

– 2019 median gross rent: $878 (+13.9% change in rent since 2015)

— #23 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #682 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 40.1%

— #38 most common among counties in North Carolina, #835 among all counties nationwide

#7. New Hanover County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 41.9%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,031 (+13.7% change in rent since 2015)

— #7 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #359 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 44.3%

— #19 most common among counties in North Carolina, #382 among all counties nationwide

#6. Vance County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 43.5%

– 2019 median gross rent: $699 (+8.5% change in rent since 2015)

— #65 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #1,716 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 35.6%

— #70 most common among counties in North Carolina, #1,533 among all counties nationwide

#5. Mecklenburg County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 43.6%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,146 (+22.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #3 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #222 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.5%

— #56 most common among counties in North Carolina, #1,199 among all counties nationwide

#4. Durham County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 45.6%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,067 (+19.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #6 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #306 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.5%

— #56 most common among counties in North Carolina, #1,199 among all counties nationwide

#3. Onslow County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 46.9%

– 2019 median gross rent: $997 (+5.7% change in rent since 2015)

— #9 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #408 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 34.9%

— #77 most common among counties in North Carolina, #1,645 among all counties nationwide

#2. Pitt County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 47.9%

– 2019 median gross rent: $794 (+7.9% change in rent since 2015)

— #38 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #1,027 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 45.7%

— #13 most common among counties in North Carolina, #292 among all counties nationwide

#1. Cumberland County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 49.3%

– 2019 median gross rent: $941 (+8.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #13 highest rent among counties in North Carolina, #518 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 43.4%

— #22 most common among counties in North Carolina, #466 among all counties nationwide