NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023.

The last economic recession — the Great Recession of 2008-2010 — sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6% — as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia.

Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in North Carolina using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#50. Forsyth County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 188,106 (6954 unemployed)

#49. Lenoir County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 27,222 (1008 unemployed)

#48. Moore County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 40,956 (1517 unemployed)

#47. Pamlico County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 5,437 (199 unemployed)

#46. Person County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 19,169 (715 unemployed)

#45. Polk County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

– Total labor force: 9,347 (348 unemployed)

#44. Alleghany County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

– Total labor force: 4,348 (164 unemployed)

#43. Beaufort County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 20,232 (762 unemployed)

#42. Cherokee County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 11,130 (425 unemployed)

#41. Gaston County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

– Total labor force: 113,299 (4269 unemployed)

#40. Wilkes County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 27,227 (1043 unemployed)

#39. Caswell County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 9,813 (382 unemployed)

#38. Chowan County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 5,751 (226 unemployed)

#37. Dare County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 20,472 (792 unemployed)

#36. Clay County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 4,117 (164 unemployed)

#35. Cleveland County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 48,814 (1956 unemployed)

#34. Wayne County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 51,970 (2057 unemployed)

#33. Harnett County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 54,923 (2248 unemployed)

#32. Mitchell County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

– Total labor force: 5,955 (243 unemployed)

#31. Pitt County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 89,534 (3628 unemployed)

#30. Rockingham County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 39,728 (1620 unemployed)

#29. Guilford County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

– Total labor force: 261,877 (10876 unemployed)

#28. Lee County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 26,281 (1094 unemployed)

#27. Onslow County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 67,708 (2841 unemployed)

#26. Pasquotank County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 16,619 (702 unemployed)

#25. Perquimans County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

– Total labor force: 4,975 (213 unemployed)

#24. Martin County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

– Total labor force: 8,792 (384 unemployed)

#23. Bladen County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 14,163 (638 unemployed)

#22. Brunswick County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

– Total labor force: 57,640 (2637 unemployed)

#21. Columbus County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 23,364 (1075 unemployed)

#20. Northampton County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 7,254 (337 unemployed)

#19. Anson County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 10,337 (482 unemployed)

#18. Hoke County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 20,518 (1013 unemployed)

#17. Tyrrell County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 1,362 (67 unemployed)

#16. Bertie County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 7,398 (367 unemployed)

#15. Hertford County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

– Total labor force: 8,600 (437 unemployed)

#14. Hyde County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 1,867 (96 unemployed)

#13. Rutherford County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 24,484 (1238 unemployed)

#12. Graham County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 3,054 (160 unemployed)

#11. Nash County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 41,976 (2182 unemployed)

#10. Washington County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

– Total labor force: 4,370 (229 unemployed)

#9. Cumberland County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

– Total labor force: 129,198 (6822 unemployed)

#8. Richmond County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 16,574 (919 unemployed)

#7. Wilson County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.6%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 32,959 (1842 unemployed)

#6. Halifax County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 19,273 (1111 unemployed)

#5. Robeson County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 48,517 (2867 unemployed)

#4. Vance County

– Current unemployment rate: 6.2%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

– Total labor force: 16,984 (1049 unemployed)

#3. Warren County

– Current unemployment rate: 6.2%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 6,564 (406 unemployed)

#2. Edgecombe County

– Current unemployment rate: 7.2%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 20,223 (1459 unemployed)

#1. Scotland County

– Current unemployment rate: 7.3%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 11,104 (815 unemployed)