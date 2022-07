NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in North Carolina using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. Data was available for 714 cities and towns in NC.

Home values in the top city on the list grew by $377,028 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Kill Devil Hills: 10

#2. Raleigh: 8

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia: 6

#3. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach: 6

#5. Wilmington: 5

#6. Boone: 3

#6. Morehead City: 3

#8. Durham-Chapel Hill: 2

#8. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: 2

#10. Asheville: 1

#10. Cullowhee: 1

#10. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Fuquay Varina

– Typical home value: $449,889

– 1-year price change: +$125,611 (+38.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$199,363 (+79.6%)

– Metro area: Raleigh

#49. Seven Devils

– Typical home value: $481,844

– 1-year price change: +$127,711 (+36.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$246,674 (+104.9%)

– Metro area: Boone

#48. Frisco

– Typical home value: $480,978

– 1-year price change: +$127,844 (+36.2%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#47. Sherrills Ford

– Typical home value: $567,828

– 1-year price change: +$131,040 (+30.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$243,575 (+75.1%)

– Metro area: Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton

#46. Kill Devil Hills

– Typical home value: $485,569

– 1-year price change: +$131,466 (+37.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$212,655 (+77.9%)

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#45. Corolla

– Typical home value: $819,310

– 1-year price change: +$132,055 (+19.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$216,121 (+35.8%)

– Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News

#44. Carolina Beach

– Typical home value: $537,077

– 1-year price change: +$132,587 (+32.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$253,268 (+89.2%)

– Metro area: Wilmington

#43. Denver

– Typical home value: $525,481

– 1-year price change: +$134,816 (+34.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$212,519 (+67.9%)

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#42. Davidson

– Typical home value: $590,736

– 1-year price change: +$135,571 (+29.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$237,592 (+67.3%)

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#41. Pittsboro

– Typical home value: $511,755

– 1-year price change: +$137,296 (+36.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$201,334 (+64.9%)

– Metro area: Durham-Chapel Hill

#40. Indian Beach

– Typical home value: $552,290

– 1-year price change: +$138,040 (+33.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$211,305 (+62.0%)

– Metro area: Morehead City

#39. Ocean Isle Beach

– Typical home value: $560,448

– 1-year price change: +$140,046 (+33.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$229,088 (+69.1%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#38. Beech Mountain

– Typical home value: $446,721

– 1-year price change: +$140,517 (+45.9%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Boone

#37. Blowing Rock

– Typical home value: $624,947

– 1-year price change: +$141,631 (+29.3%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Boone

#36. Oak Island

– Typical home value: $499,844

– 1-year price change: +$141,795 (+39.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$249,787 (+99.9%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#35. Grandfather

– Typical home value: $1,032,297

– 1-year price change: +$143,677 (+16.2%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#34. Wesley Chapel

– Typical home value: $591,669

– 1-year price change: +$146,217 (+32.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$246,136 (+71.2%)

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#33. Waxhaw

– Typical home value: $597,218

– 1-year price change: +$147,601 (+32.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$253,821 (+73.9%)

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#32. Rolesville

– Typical home value: $523,445

– 1-year price change: +$148,267 (+39.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$220,259 (+72.6%)

– Metro area: Raleigh

#31. Caswell Beach

– Typical home value: $549,553

– 1-year price change: +$149,070 (+37.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$246,796 (+81.5%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#30. Wake Forest

– Typical home value: $540,850

– 1-year price change: +$149,661 (+38.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$228,945 (+73.4%)

– Metro area: Raleigh

#29. Chapel Hill

– Typical home value: $606,309

– 1-year price change: +$150,209 (+32.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$231,642 (+61.8%)

– Metro area: Durham-Chapel Hill

#28. Morrisville

– Typical home value: $524,385

– 1-year price change: +$155,359 (+42.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$227,396 (+76.6%)

– Metro area: Raleigh

#27. Avon

– Typical home value: $537,061

– 1-year price change: +$156,115 (+41.0%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#26. Emerald Isle

– Typical home value: $673,240

– 1-year price change: +$162,745 (+31.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$285,754 (+73.7%)

– Metro area: Morehead City

#25. Pine Knoll Shores

– Typical home value: $640,967

– 1-year price change: +$163,464 (+34.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$276,061 (+75.7%)

– Metro area: Morehead City

#24. Holly Springs

– Typical home value: $567,690

– 1-year price change: +$164,627 (+40.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$245,035 (+75.9%)

– Metro area: Raleigh

#23. Saint James

– Typical home value: $652,209

– 1-year price change: +$166,486 (+34.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$236,427 (+56.9%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#22. Kitty Hawk

– Typical home value: $616,041

– 1-year price change: +$171,007 (+38.4%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#21. Surf City

– Typical home value: $646,338

– 1-year price change: +$175,784 (+37.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$292,975 (+82.9%)

– Metro area: Wilmington

#20. Cary

– Typical home value: $622,135

– 1-year price change: +$176,254 (+39.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$261,487 (+72.5%)

– Metro area: Raleigh

#19. Apex

– Typical home value: $619,044

– 1-year price change: +$179,843 (+40.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$262,123 (+73.4%)

– Metro area: Raleigh

#18. Nags Head

– Typical home value: $649,244

– 1-year price change: +$181,021 (+38.7%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#17. Highlands

– Typical home value: $813,034

– 1-year price change: +$185,612 (+29.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$334,843 (+70.0%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#16. New Hill

– Typical home value: $656,100

– 1-year price change: +$185,637 (+39.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$288,954 (+78.7%)

– Metro area: Raleigh

#15. Kure Beach

– Typical home value: $716,329

– 1-year price change: +$189,343 (+35.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$331,433 (+86.1%)

– Metro area: Wilmington

#14. Salvo

– Typical home value: $647,712

– 1-year price change: +$193,191 (+42.5%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#13. Cashiers

– Typical home value: $802,555

– 1-year price change: +$195,263 (+32.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$345,773 (+75.7%)

– Metro area: Cullowhee

#12. Rodanthe

– Typical home value: $632,114

– 1-year price change: +$198,405 (+45.7%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#11. Southern Shores

– Typical home value: $770,836

– 1-year price change: +$212,610 (+38.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#10. Terrell

– Typical home value: $914,118

– 1-year price change: +$217,732 (+31.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$403,500 (+79.0%)

– Metro area: Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton

#9. Weddington

– Typical home value: $905,996

– 1-year price change: +$221,201 (+32.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$368,307 (+68.5%)

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#8. Holden Beach

– Typical home value: $816,957

– 1-year price change: +$241,141 (+41.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$370,957 (+83.2%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#7. Marvin

– Typical home value: $1,049,916

– 1-year price change: +$244,721 (+30.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$364,332 (+53.1%)

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#6. Waves

– Typical home value: $820,288

– 1-year price change: +$254,098 (+44.9%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#5. Biltmore Forest

– Typical home value: $1,513,379

– 1-year price change: +$256,688 (+20.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$533,059 (+54.4%)

– Metro area: Asheville

#4. Duck

– Typical home value: $896,966

– 1-year price change: +$259,965 (+40.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$399,165 (+80.2%)

– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#3. Topsail Beach

– Typical home value: $962,322

– 1-year price change: +$310,549 (+47.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$470,436 (+95.6%)

– Metro area: Wilmington

#2. Bald Head Island

– Typical home value: $1,219,718

– 1-year price change: +$353,473 (+40.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$443,491 (+57.1%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#1. Wrightsville Beach

– Typical home value: $1,487,026

– 1-year price change: +$377,028 (+34.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$627,745 (+73.1%)

– Metro area: Wilmington