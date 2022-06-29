RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Roy Cooper has signed the Hemp Legalization Bill into law.

A sign of relief for the cannabis industry across the state.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

A pilot program that began in 2015 making it OK to sell hemp and CBD products in the state was set to expire on July 1.

Stores across the Charlotte area told QCN they were concerned for their future and frustrated with lawmakers for pushing the decision to the final minutes.

RELATED | ‘People in tears.’ Hemp and CBD could become illegal in NC this week, impacting hundreds of farms and businesses

The official signing will allow the 15,000 hemp farms across the state to remain in business.