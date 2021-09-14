Heavy rain and heat causing mosquitoes to reproduce faster in the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sloan Black is spraying leaves with chemicals along tree lines in Fort Mill. He’s using it to exterminate pesky mosquitoes and keep them from overbreeding.

Black owns Mosquitoe Joe and says calls for service are increasing.

“A typical female mosquito can lay up to 500 to 1,000 eggs in her lifetime and they can breed, and something as small as a bottle cap full of water,” Black said. “We’ve probably seen about a 25% to 50% increase in the number of calls for this time of year.”

Right now, mosquito season is at an all-time high and thousands of them are flying around looking for a safe place to lay their eggs. Black says along a tree line is a perfect place for them to do it.

With temps in the 90s plus shade and standing water, it makes the perfect breeding ground along with help from natural disasters.

“Mosquitoes like four things, one, they like heat and like water. Three they like the shade because they want to get out of the sun and four they like nourishment,” Black said. “In mid-august, we had tropical storm Fred come through, dumped a lot of rain in the Charlotte area, and then two weeks later, we had the outer bands of Hurricane Ida come through and dump even more rain. Combine that hot weather with that all that extra rain, and you get mosquitoes.”

While the number of cases involving West Nile Virus remains low in North Carolina according to the CDC. Black says it’s best if you are proactive.

Mosquitoes typically need about 10 to 14 days to develop in standing water.

“Make sure they don’t have things that are holding water some of the things that can hold water might be that bucket or that wheelbarrow that you have hidden behind the shed out of sight while it’s collecting water. It could be kids toys that aren’t being used very often that are collecting water, make sure that those gutters are clean,” Black said.