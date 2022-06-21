MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Harris Teeter said Monday that it is removing several gun-themed koozies from its stores after receiving customer complaints.

Several customers took to Twitter Monday to complain to Harris Teeter about koozies that featured firearms. “Give me liberty, or give me death,” read one of the items which included a bald eagle clutching a gun.

Another item read, “Arms change, Rights Don’t.”

“I am disappointed these koozies are being sold in a NC store,” Christy Clark, a candidate for NC House in the Huntersville area, said on Twitter. “110 Americans die every day from gun violence and most recently children, educators, health care providers, and family members were killed in mass shootings. Please remove them.”

Harris Teeter responded, saying, “As soon as these items were brought to our attention, we put a recall request into place and these items are being removed from all store locations. We appreciate your concern.”

Calls for more gun control have grown louder after a gunman killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket and another stormed into a school and killed a classroom full of elementary students and their teachers in Texas in May.

Earlier this month, the U.S. House passed a gun control bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.