GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina A&T State University grad is one of five NAACP youth leaders who can say their student loan debt is a thing of the past thanks to Pharrell Williams.

The rapper and singer-songwriter behind the hit song “Happy,” more often known simply as Pharrell, announced the kind act during an NAACP panel before the D.C. music festival Something in the Water.

Damarius Davis, one of the five recipients, is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University. The others were Southern University junior Robyn Hughes, Norfolk State University graduate Jamie Turner, Howard University senior Channing Hill and Florida A&M University senior Devan Vilfrard.

Video from the event shows the five—including Davis in a “Proud Aggie Alumni” shirt—stunned at the news.

“I can say for me, I don’t know, just listening to everybody and everything,” Davis said after getting the news. “I literally had to work three jobs my freshman year just to survive and everything. My parents were struggling so just to have this so just that is, I’m so grateful right now. I appreciate y’all so much. Thank you.”