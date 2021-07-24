‘Happiest man in the world’: NC man wins $100,000 Powerball prize after stop for soda

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — While running a quick errand after dinner, Johnny Miller, of Sparta, decided to buy a Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I am the happiest man in the world,” he said Thursday as he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Miller bought his winning ticket from the Circle K on Sunset Road in Charlotte.

Miller’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball in Wednesday’s drawing to win him $50,000.

His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Miller took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

He said he plans to put his prize money into savings.