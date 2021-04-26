Gun sales skyrocket in Carolinas as calls for control grow louder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gun sales across the country, including the Carolinas, are skyrocketing as calls for stricter gun control ramp up nationwide.

Last month, FBI officials said the Bureau ran more than 90,000 firearm background checks in North Carolina alone, the highest number since last June.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Office cited “uncertainty” as the cause for an uptick in gun sales.

Officials expect the increase in sales to continue through 2021.

The North Carolina House recently passed several bills that could include more background checks for those who purchase guns online or at gun shows.