Interactive Timeline: Gun found at Mount Tabor High School weeks after deadly shooting; 3rd found in a WS/FCS school in 2 weeks

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found in a student’s backpack at Mount Tabor High School in Forsyth County weeks after a deadly shooting at the school, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

A school resource officer at the school got an anonymous tip and was able to find the student and the gun on Thursday.

The student will be charged with possessing a weapon on campus, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We want to thank the community for their continuous support as well as the men and women that

are working tirelessly 24/7 to prevent gun violence in our county,” said Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. “We are committed and determined to change the atmosphere; we do not accept nor expect this narrative to continue. We must continue to work diligently together to ensure our most valuable resources, our students and teachers, are safe. Without our teachers, we are an uneducated society.”

WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus held a news conference on Thursday to address the weapon and the others found earlier this month in Forsyth County schools.

She announced that the district will be sending assessment teams to schools with high levels of fighting.

The district is hiring more social workers and counselors to assign to schools with the greatest need.

WS/FCS has already announced that a clear bag rule for all district events.

This was the third gun to be found on a Forsyth County school campus in two weeks. Four firearms and three BB guns have been found on campus in the four weeks since the semester began.

The BB guns, which the superintendent emphasized can cause injury but are not firearms, were found at Paisley Magnet School.

On Tuesday, a gun was found in a backpack at Reynolds High School.

On Sept. 8, a gun was found on a student at Parkland High School.

The students in both of these cases will also face charges for having a weapon on school grounds.

Maurice T. Evans Jr., 15, was identified as the alleged shooter in the Sept. 1 shooting at Mount Tabor High School. He has been charged with murder, a source close to the investigation confirmed to FOX8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at (336) 727-2112, anonymously text information, photos and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477, or anonymously call

Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.