Grindstone Fire continues to engulf Pilot Mountain; NC Forest Service to hold virtual public meeting

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A virtual community meeting will be held to discuss the ongoing fire at Pilot Mountain.

The NC Forest Service Red Incident Management Team will hold a virtual community meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. to provide updates about the Grindstone Fire on Pilot Mountain, as well as the Sauratown Mountain Fire.

An incident commander and other operations and command staff will be speaking in order to keep people informed.

If you’d like to attend this meeting, it’s available via Zoom. To access it on a computer, click this link. To access the meeting by phone, call 1-646-828-7666. The meeting ID is 160 283 0277 and the passcode is 517833.

Officials expect this fire to impact all 900 acres of Pilot Mountain State Park. It began on Saturday on Grindstone Trail and has engulfed almost the entire mountain due to the dry, breezy weather conditions of the past few days.

A statewide ban on outdoor burning is in place at this time.