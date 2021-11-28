Great white shark ‘Sarah’ pings off North Carolina coast on Thanksgiving

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At 9-feet-long and 632 pounds, the great white shark Sarah is smaller compared to her fellow tagged great whites by OCEARCH. She has steadily been making her way south from Nova Scotia waters since September 2021.

Now, after spending some time near the Outer Banks, North Carolina, she’s been spotted in Onslow Bay on Thanksgiving Day.

OCEARCH is a nonprofit organization that tracks great white sharks and other large marine animals.

Sarah’s latest ping was on Thursday evening, Nov. 25, just off the coast of Onslow Bay at 6:01 p.m.

Sarah is categorized as a juvenile. She was first tagged on Sept. 14, 2021, around midnight in Ironbound Island, Nova Scotia. Sarah marks the fourth white shark sampled, tagged, and released during Expedition Nova Scotia 2021 and the 77th shark of OCEARCH’s Northwest Atlantic White Shark Study.