Governor Roy Cooper signs criminal justice reform bills into law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A criminal justice reform bill was just signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper, after passing unanimously in the North Carolina Senate.

Senate Bill 300 establishes a statewide database to keep track of officers who receive disciplinary action, mental health counseling for officers, and requires a psychological evaluation before a person is offered a job in law enforcement.

NaTasha McNeil, founder of Moms Against Racism, supports some aspects of the legislation, but doesn’t think this bill will accomplish enough.

“I do think that this is a step in the right direction. However, there are things that we can do to ensure that we hold our officials accountable,” McNeil said.

McNeil has additional ideas to tackle police misconduct.

“I’d love to see citizens review boards in place where we have, you know, outside community involvement, when it comes to further coming up with ways to reform policing,” said McNeil.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden supports the main parts of the bill.

“The part about whether we’re getting a bad apple, because oftentimes, we may not know all about what the officer did in his previous agency. So to go into a database and say ‘well, this is his disciplinary action in another county’, would probably be good,” McFadden explained.

But he doesn’t like the circumstances that brought this bill to be written.

“Sadly, it had to come to someone’s death for us to create a bill like this and rules and policies and procedures,” McFadden said.

While raising two young sons, McNeil is navigating a complicated world, with complicated issues, that no bill or law can instantly change.

“They protest with me, and they understand no justice, no peace, and how to speak up when things are not right. Because at the same time as a mom, I’m teaching them right from wrong,” said McNeil.

Cooper signed SB into law Thursday afternoon.