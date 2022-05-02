RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 67-page document, described as an initial draft majority opinion, would effectively eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and hand authority over abortion access to the states in a decision that would overturn the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade that protects the federal right to abortion.

The news reached North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D), as well as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Monday night after the news came out.

“Now more than ever, governors and state legislatures must stand up for women’s healthcare. We know the stakes and must stand firm to protect a woman’s choice and access to medical care,” Gov. Cooper said on Twitter.

Additionally, the ACLU said if this decision occurs, it will be “as significant as any opinion the Court has ever issued.”

“If the Supreme Court does indeed issue a majority opinion along the lines of the leaked draft authored by Justice Alito, the shift in the tectonic plates of abortion rights will be as significant as any opinion the Court has ever issued. It would deprive half the nation of a fundamental, constitutional right that has been enjoyed by millions of women for nearly 50 years,” the statement said. “The breach in protocol at the Court pales in comparison to the breach in constitutional freedoms that the Court is charged with upholding. However the decision ultimately comes down, the ACLU will never stop fighting for a person’s right to choose when and if to have a child.”

A spokesperson for the Supreme Court had no comment in response to questions Monday night, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire reported.

The justices’ votes are often fluid up to the point of an opinion’s publication, and the draft may have changed since February, when it was purportedly written. A published opinion from the court is expected sometime within the next two months.