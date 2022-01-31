‘Good Samaritan’ doctor stops to help injured children, SUV driver after crash in NC mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A passing doctor helped children and an adult driver who were injured in a wreck in the North Carolina mountains after a truck driver left a lift arm up that smashed into an overpass, police said.

The wreck happened around 8 a.m. Friday on Interstate 240 westbound near exit 47/Montford Avenue in Asheville, according to police.

A waste container transport truck was on I-240 when the lift arm of the truck hit the underside of the bridge, police said.

“The driver of the truck told investigators he was not aware the lift arm was up at the time,” Asheville police said in a news release.

A Jeep SUV flipped during a crash at the scene. That SUV had an adult driver and was carrying children, who were all injured.

“Investigators would also like to thank the assistance of a ‘Good Samaritan’ who was a passing motorist. This person happened to be a doctor who assisted with those involved in the crash,” the news release said.

The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital and cited for inattention and failure to secure a load, police said.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to a hospital for treatment. The children in the SUV were treated at the scene, police said.