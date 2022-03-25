RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you get a speeding ticket in another state, you could face consequences in North Carolina.

Katy Reines of Chapel Hill forgot about a speeding ticket she received in Virginia about 10 months ago. She thought everything was squared away after paying the $286 fine — until she received a letter this month from the North Carolina DMV that her driver’s license will be suspended for 30 days.

“I was just confused by what I should’ve done differently and then how that ticket so long ago was now playing into effect now,” Reines said.

According to North Carolina Department of Transportation and DMV communications manager Marty Homan, a driver’s license will be suspended for 30 days if a driver receives a speeding ticket for going 15 mph over the speed limit or going at least 80 mph in a 70 mph area.

The license will be suspended even if the offense happens in another state.

“A lot of people don’t realize that, but that is the case,” Homan said.

Reines opened the letter one day before the suspension was going into effect. She called the number on the letter to find out about a hearing and says she was told, “it probably wouldn’t happen in a timely manner.”

Homan says there’s a 10-day window from when the notice is sent out to the suspension.

“We recognize that the 10-day window is insufficient,” Homan said.

He said the DMV is aware of delays in mail, leading to people having less time to request a hearing after receiving the letter. Homan said the DMV is working with postal agencies to try and fix that.

If you do get a letter without enough time to respond, or receive the letter after the suspension takes effect, Homan said to take a picture of the postmark and let the DMV know right away.

Homan said you can still request a hearing even if a hearing date isn’t available until after the suspension takes effect. He said the suspension will be put on hold until the hearing.

“We’ll be able to tell that you didn’t have sufficient time to request the hearing before the license was suspended and we’ll work with you on that,” Homan said.

Homan said the DMV tried to get the legislature to change the 10-day period to 30 days.

“I think 30 days would be more helpful, 10 days is hard, especially with having to mail things in, and if you work longer hours you might not be able to get to the post office,” Reines said.

Homan said drivers can call the commissioner hotline at 919-615-7000 for assistance with their suspension letter.