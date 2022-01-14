GET PREPARED: What should you do before this weekend’s winter storm?

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for multiple counties in QCN’s viewing area as snow, ice, and rain approach the Carolinas this weekend.

Here’s a list of things you should do before the winter storm:

Make a Plan

Have a plan to move yourself and your family – especially those with special needs

Have a portable radio, TV or NOAA Weather Radio on hand to monitor important information

Homeowners who depend on well water should draw an emergency supply

Get cash or travelers checks in case banks or ATMs are not operational

Ensure all your electronic/mobile devices are fully charged

Gather important documentation and place in waterproof container

Make arrangements for pets; emergency shelters may not let you bring your animals with you

Find out where the nearest shelter is located and the routes to get there

Fill your vehicle(s) with gas or ensure your electric vehicle is charged

Consider signing up for our Medical Alert program if someone in your household is seriously ill or on a life support system.

If you have an emergency power source, learn how to use it properly. Review generator safety tips

Prepare an emergency kit

Nonperishable food

Manual can opener

Disposable plates, cups, and utensils

First-aid kit

Flashlights/lanterns with spare batteries

Five gallons of water (per person)

Rubber boots, sturdy shoes

Prescription medicines (refills)

Pet supplies

Cellphone and chargers

Non-electric clock

Baby supplies

Governor Cooper has signed a state of emergency in advance of this weekend’s winter storm. Gov. Cooper is urging everyone across North Carolina to prepare now.

“This storm will bring significant impacts from snow, sleet, and freezing rain in different parts of the state, with likely power outages and travel disruptions,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolinians should pay close attention to their local weather forecast over the next few days.”

NCDOT crews and contractor resources will work to clear roads as fast as possible, but response times this weekend are expected to be slower than previous storms due to labor shortages impacting crews spread around the state, Gov. Cooper said. Department of Transportation workers started brining roads Thursday in preparation for the storm and expect to complete that work on Friday. Transportation officials recommend staying off the roads once travel conditions deteriorate.

If you must travel during bad weather, NC State Highway Patrol officials remind drivers to reduce speed, leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles and clear all ice or snow from your vehicle before traveling. If you become stranded, pull off the highway, remain in your vehicle, and call for help. Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you can take shelter, they said.