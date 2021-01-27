Genetic genealogy leads to arrest in 2016 murder case, NC SBI says

RALEIGH, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest has been due to genetic genealogy in an ongoing homicide investigation of a five-year-old child that occurred nearly four years ago, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials found George Price, 74, dead in his Elizabeth City home with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators with North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigations worked with a DNA technology company in Virginia, Parabon NanoLabs, which offers enhanced analysis as opposed to traditional methods, the department said.

Information including the relationship between an individual and their ancestors was used and as a result, detectives say they were able to identify David Blair, 55, as a suspect. He was taken into custody at his home in Winston-Salem on Tuesday and charged with Price’s murder.

“The SBI is always looking for innovative ways to serve the people of North Carolina. We understand the role of technology in solving cases and bringing closure to families who’ve suffered tragic losses. We commend the hard work of the investigators with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office and the SBI agents who never gave up,” said SBI Director Robert Schurmeier.