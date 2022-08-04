GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One lucky person struck it big this week, using Online Play to purchase a Lucky for Life ticket for Wednesday’s drawing, and won $1,000 a day for the rest of their life.

The winner could take the prize as an annuity that pays $365,000 every year for the rest of the winner’s life. After 20 years, that would add up to $7.3 million, after 30 years $10.9 million, and so on for life.

The winner could choose instead to take the prize as a lump-sum amount of $5.75 million, officials said.

The winner purchased the ticket using Online Play in Gastonia in Gaston County. Lucky for Life is one of four games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, and Cash 5, where players have the option to purchase their tickets online through the lottery’s website.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls and the Lucky Ball are 1 in 30.8 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.