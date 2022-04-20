GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Video shows the heart-stopping moments before a train slammed into a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks in Gastonia.

The driver inside the vehicle was reportedly able to escape before impact. QCN is working to gather additional details on the driver involved.

The incident happened Wednesday, April 20, along Bessemer City Road.

Stores in the area of Shannon Bradley Road and Bessemer CIty Road told QCN they witnessed the vehicle get hit and the train was reportedly stopped in the area for hours as authorities investigated the crash.

The train began running around 6:30 p.m., as QCN was on the scene at the time.

No word on if any charges will be filed in this incident.