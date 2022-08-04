LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed after a vehicle crash led to a shooting in Gaston County, according to the Lowell Police Department.

The collision and shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. at the Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive intersection.

Police say the suspect is now in custody, and there is no danger to the public.

“There are at least three or four vehicles involved,” said Capt. Billy Downey with the Gaston County Police.

Details are extremely limited, and this story will be updated as they are received.