‘Unbelievable’: Two Gaston County men celebrating lottery wins

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two lucky men in Gaston County are celebrating winning the lottery, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Willie Brooks, a recently retired truck driver, took home $141,501 the day before Thanksgiving after winning the $200,000 jackpot off of a $5 Power Shot ticket.

Brooks said he scratched the ticket and discovered he won while pumping gas.

“I’m just going to use it to enjoy my retirement,” Brooks said.

Barry Jenkins won $319,692 Tuesday night on a Fast Play jackpot.

“It’s just unbelievable that it’s this much,” said Jenkins. “I never even fathomed it could be this much, even when I played.”

Jenkins said he discovered he won while waiting on a costumer.

“I looked down and it was a jackpot winner and I was sort of stunned,” he said. “I had to look at it two or three times.”

Jenkins said he plans to use the money on home improvements and a new car for his family.

