Tornado confirmed in Gaston County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Gaston County on Friday.

An ef1 tornado that began in Cherokee County passed through Kings Mountain in York County.

TORNADO CONFIRMED IN YORK COUNTY

ef0 tornado damage that was either a continuation of the tornado in Cherokee or a possible separate tornado, was recorded off Sparrow Springs Road and ending near the Gastonia Municipal Airport, the NWS confirmed on Saturday. Damage included uprooted trees and minor structural damage.

