Thieves targeting trailers in Gaston County, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Thieves in Gaston County are targeting trailers, according to police. One man tells FOX 46 his was taken in broad daylight.

“A thief that steals something that’s a luxury item or a toy or something from the store is a whole different category of a thief than somebody that would steal a tool or something that someone uses to make a living,” Garrett Gunter said.

Gunter says a mechanical issue forced him to park his truck with the trailer hitched to the back at the I-85 interchange off Hwy 321. When he returned a short while later, the truck was there but the trailer was gone.

“I came back from Raleigh, back home just to make a little bit of money selling firewood. I do like landscaping and stuff on the side. That’s why it’s particularly irritating because that was my way of making a living more or less,” he told FOX 46.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

With heavy traffic being a norm in this area, Gunter is hoping that at least one person will come forward with information.

“I’ve seen a lot of posts in the past two or three weeks of people trying to get their trailers back.”

It’s a problem he quickly realized was growing across Gaston County.

“I got a call from a detective with Gaston County and he said that he was investigating a property that had a lot of stolen trailers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE