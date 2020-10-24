Thieves targeting trailers in Gaston County, police say

Gaston County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Thieves in Gaston County are targeting trailers, according to police. One man tells FOX 46 his was taken in broad daylight.

“A thief that steals something that’s a luxury item or a toy or something from the store is a whole different category of a thief than somebody that would steal a tool or something that someone uses to make a living,” Garrett Gunter said.

Gunter says a mechanical issue forced him to park his truck with the trailer hitched to the back at the I-85 interchange off Hwy 321. When he returned a short while later, the truck was there but the trailer was gone.

“I came back from Raleigh, back home just to make a little bit of money selling firewood. I do like landscaping and stuff on the side. That’s why it’s particularly irritating because that was my way of making a living more or less,” he told FOX 46.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

With heavy traffic being a norm in this area, Gunter is hoping that at least one person will come forward with information.

“I’ve seen a lot of posts in the past two or three weeks of people trying to get their trailers back.”

It’s a problem he quickly realized was growing across Gaston County.

“I got a call from a detective with Gaston County and he said that he was investigating a property that had a lot of stolen trailers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral