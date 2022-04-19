GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Testimony began Tuesday in the crossbow cousin killing case in Gaston County. James Michael Rick has been charged with first-degree murder for the May 2019 death of his cousin, Delia Aldridge Rick, also known as “Joyce.”

After 12 jurors and three alternates were selected, Prosecutor Debbie Gulledge gave an opening statement on behalf of the state. Her first line indicated the concept of transferred intent, saying that defendant James Michael Rick intended to kill his girlfriend, Melinda, but instead murdered his cousin.

Gulledge told the jury that Rick killed his cousin with a crossbow and then put her body in a car, dumping that car into Lake Wylie. The night of the killing began with Rick, the victim, and Rick’s girlfriend, along with others doing drugs together and the crossbow belonged to Larry, Rick’s friend who is later expected to testify. Melinda is also expected to testify for the prosecution. She has been charged as an accessory after the fact and is not being offered leniency in exchange for her testimony.

Prosecutor Gulledge, in explaining the concept of transferred intent, said, “his intent followed the arrow,” dismissing the defense’s theory that this was an accident.

Larry Hoyle, Rick’s attorney chose to exercise his option to give an opening statement. He told the jury that May 4, 2019, was not unlike any other weekend night when this particular group would get together and pool their money to buy drugs. Hoyle says the jury will hear evidence that both Rick and Melinda sold “dope.” Also, that Melinda stole his money.

Later that evening, while waiting for Melinda, Rick thought he would hunt for deer. He had Larry’s crossbow ready for aim, Melinda and Joyce ran past Rick, and Rick slipped and accidentally shot the arrow which hit Joyce, the defense said.

Hoyle said, “Melinda told four different people at four different times it was an accident.”

The prosecution’s first witnesses detailed how the vehicle containing Joyce’s dead body was recovered from Lake Wylie. The EMT stated he observed a laceration on her rib cage and, in his experience, he believes Joyce was dead prior to going into the water.