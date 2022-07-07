MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Forgive me if this sounds like half-baked culinary wisdom, but sometimes life is like a classic recipe.

Timmy O’Shea of Mount Holly has a healthy appetite for life and cooking.

“Because it’s fun to cook dinner,” the teen explained, whipping up tacos and brownies in the kitchen. “I enjoy doing fun stuff.”

The recipe for any teen’s success is often only as good as its ingredients, including family, friends, and mentors like Amber Radford. Timmy has a developmental disability and Amber’s a community worker with One on One Care, Inc.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“He always makes the best of every day,” says Amber, who’s worked with Timmy for seven years. “So, any time that he is around you, you are just happy no matter what.”

On this day, Amber guided him in the kitchen.

“So today Timmy and I are doing a cooking lesson. He got to pick the menu yesterday,” said Radford.

“Because I can cook tacos and brownies!” O’Shea said with enthusiasm.







In the process, he’s built a strong foundation of life skills.

Recently, O’Shea was one of five winners of the “Yes, I Can Award” presented by the North Carolina Council for Exceptional Children. He was honored in the Independent Living category. Radford nominated him for the award.

“Getting really close to Timmy and being his worker and seeing him do all that growth academically, physically, socially, life skills… in all the areas just really puts a smile on my face,” she said.

“It feels amazing!” O’Shea exclaimed.

When they began working together, he was 12 and really shy.

“He’s a social butterfly,” Radford said of the young man today. “Nothing really gets him down and he’s up for literally trying anything.”

Outings together help boost his confidence. We tagged along as Amber took him on an educational bargain-hunting spree at the Rose’s Discount store in Belmont.

“Alright, what are we getting first?” Radford asks, prompting O’Shea as he looks at the shopping list she created. “He’s practicing a lot of money skills, obviously, and also following a list.”

“One, we’re done,” says Timmy, checking a box and moving on to the next item.“Card for Coach Kevin and Heather.”

Next up, gifts for Timmy’s Special Olympics bowling coaches.

“You are a really great coach,” he said, reading a greeting card.

Radford says there was once a time when he’d hardly speak to anyone at a store.

“You can make progress; it just may take a little time,” she told Queen City News. “I love that he’s the face of that, and that he’s that example for others.”

You can’t really put a value on their adventures… even when it’s as simple as making tacos.

“He needs life skills,” said Radford. “And working on getting him to do skills such as cooking, and safety awareness, and going on interviews and things like that that are really going to help him.”

“Taco Tuesday somewhere!” O’Shea says.

He still has much to learn. But he can also teach us something that transcends the kitchen.

“You can also learn to go with the flow and to adapt to life. And you can also just learn to be happy,” said Radford.

That’s both a recipe and the secret to life rolled into one.

“Delicious!” O’Shea says with pride.