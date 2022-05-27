GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A serious crash has closed Interstate-85 South near Cox Road in Gaston County early Friday morning, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 5:52 a.m. Friday, May 27, on I-85 South at mile marker 21.

NCDOT said the road is closed near Exit 21 at Cox Road. The expected impact on traffic is high.

The area is expected to reopen at 6:52 a.m. Friday.

Detour: Motorists must take Exit 21 (Cox Rd) and turn right to continue on Cox Rd. Turn left onto E Ozark Ave. Follow E Ozark Ave to re-access I-85 South.

Alt Route: Motorists must take Exit 27 (NC-273 South). Follow NC-273 (Park St) and take right onto US-29/US-74 West. Continue on US-29/US-74 West to re-access I-85 South.