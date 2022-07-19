GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A serious accident Tuesday morning has shut down a road in Gaston County, according to the New Hope Fire Department.

Gaston County EMS confirms to Queen City News they received multiple calls for the wreck starting at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, July 19.

Multiple units including Gaston County Police, NC State Highway Patrol, and the New Hope Fire Department responded to the scene located at Union New Hope Road near Lakhany Drive.

Authorities said Union New Hope Road is closed in both directions.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays for the foreseeable future.