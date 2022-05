GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down an area road near the entrance to Gaston College Tuesday afternoon, according to Gastonia Police.

Authorities said Hwy 321 southbound at Grier Beam Blvd was closed. The wreck involved a motorcycle on 321 at Roechiling Street. The initial call came in at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday.

Gastonia Police were asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation at this time.