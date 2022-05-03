GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A serious crash has closed a portion of Interstate-85 northbound in Gaston County Tuesday evening, according to NCDOT.

Authorities said the accident happened at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, on I-85 northbound near NC-274.

One of three lanes are closed, NCDOT said. The expected impact on traffic is high.

“Traffic Alert: 85 NB is closed at MM 15 in Gastonia due to a Motor Vehicle Accident involving an overturned vehicle. Seek an alternate route,” Gastonia Fire Dept. tweeted on Tuesday.

NCDOT expects the area to reopen around 7 p.m.

Detour: Motorists must take Exit 10A (US-29/US-74). Continue straight on US-29/US-74 East to Cox Rd. Take a left onto Cox Rd and continue to re-access I-85 North.