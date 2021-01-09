Fort Bliss soldier faces sex assault charge against Gaston County soldier

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – Officials with Fort Bliss and the U.S. Army announced they are bringing charges and a court-martial against a Fort Bliss Private First Class who is accused of sexually assaulting a soldier from Gaston County who was later found dead on New Year’s Eve.

The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Public Affairs released a statement.

“On January 8, 2021, Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, 1st Armored Division commander, personally ordered the referral of charges against a Fort Bliss Private First Class to a general court-martial. The referred charges include one specification alleging the sexual assault of Pfc. Asia M. Graham. A military judge will be detailed to the case to arraign the Soldier and docket a trial date.”

19-year-old Pfc. Asia Graham was found unresponsive in her barracks on New Year’s Eve and was later pronounced dead by the Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel. According to special agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, “foul play is not suspected at this point in the investigation” of the death of Pfc. Asia M. Graham.

Graham was from Cherryville, North Carolina, and she arrived at Fort Bliss in December 2019 after joining the Army in July 2019. Fort Bliss was her first assigned duty station. Her family said she told them she was raped in December 2019, the same month she first arrived to Fort Bliss.

