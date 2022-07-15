GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A power outage reported Thursday night in Gastonia was caused by a snake, according to city officials.

The City of Gastonia said a snake caused an outage at Station 9 located at N. Morris Street and Sycamore Avenue near Erwin Park.

City officials said photos of the snake were a bit too gory to post.

“Let’s just say it did not survive the encounter,” they said.

Power was being restored in north Gastonia Thursday night.