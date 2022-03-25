GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gaston County Police and Bessemer City Police have released the make and model of the suspect vehicle involved in the fatal shooting of a teen on I-85 this week.

The deadly shooting occurred at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, on Interstate-85 near Exit 13.

According to Gaston County Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found Uriah Diondreus McCree, 19, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

McCree was rushed to Caromont Regional Medical Facility where he passed away from his injuries.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting are still unclear at this point. Officers are currently looking for a 2012 or later white Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, spoiler, and possibly factory chrome rims that were involved in this homicide.

Police are seeking the identity of the occupants. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Interstate-85 where it took Exit 10 towards Kings Mountain/Shelby on Highway 74, police said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. J. L. Henderson with Bessemer City Police Department or Detective Stacey Brogdon at 74-866-3320. Information leading to the identification of the suspect(s) can be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 through Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.