GASTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and another was injured in a Gaston County shooting Saturday, according to the Gaston County Police.

Police responded to the 600 block of Dameron Road near Bessemer City High School in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene and another was rushed to Caromount Regional Medical Center where they had emergency surgery.

Four men were arrested and charged with murder. Officers located them after fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Those charged were:

Wesley McCullough

Michael Greely

Justin Peebles

Leshantez McDowell

All the suspects are at Gaston County Jail under a hold pending their appearances in court.

This is an active investigation.