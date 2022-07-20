(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 90 people have been arrested during a special 10-day, multi-agency sting operation in North and South Carolina, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Wednesday.

From July 5, 2022, to July 15, 2022, ‘Operation Wash Out’ resulted in the arrests of 91 suspects on charges of homicide, aggravated assault, sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, child abuse, child sexual assault, drug distribution, and various gun crimes in Gaston County and York County.

The multi-agency, cross-border operation was conducted by various agencies including the US Marshals Office, Gastonia Police, Rock Hill Police, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, ATF, DEA, and York and Gaston County sheriff’s offices.

Among those charged included parol offenders, robbery, and kidnapping suspects.

Among the data released: