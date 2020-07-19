Body of missing swimmer recovered along Catawba River: Family

The body of a missing swimmer along the Catawba River has been recovered, a family member told Fox 46.

A family member who was on the scene said crews were searching the area and that the body had been found.

The search took place Sunday afternoon along the Catawba River near Mountain Island Lake in the Mt. Holly area, local officials said.

The rescue took place near 4900 Mountain Island Drive by Elm Street.

Multiple fire departments had boats in the water and were looking for the person.

It is unclear how the swimmer initially went missing. Fox 46 was on the scene and observed an ambulance on the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

