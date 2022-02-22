MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after investigators found over 100 images and videos of child pornography, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators served a search warrant on John William Flowers’s electronic devices and found and child pornography.

Police said Flowers was already in jail for a probation violation. He was served with charges of six felony counts of send-degree sexual exploitation of a child and six felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

Authorities said Flowers had previously been charged with six felonies related to the possession of child pornography after a different cybertip.

Gaston County Police said the investigation into Flowers is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. R.L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.