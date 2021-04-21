One dead after overnight house fire in Gaston County

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died inside a Mount Holly home that caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Mount Holly Police Department.

Officials said a house on the 200 block of Wood Street caught fire around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Three people were inside the home when the fire started. Two were able to escape without injuries. A third person was found dead inside. Their name is being withheld until there are positively identified.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services, the Mount Holly Police Department and the Gaston County Police Department.

The house was heavily damaged from the blaze.