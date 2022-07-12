MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From Mill to Still, it’s a restoration unlike any other. There are many adventures to be had across a creek and down a gravel road.

“It’s kind of like an old estate, castle-esque,” said Robbie Delaney.

The leader of this adventure may not have picked out his title yet.

“My official title? Uh, I don’t know. Maybe, right now, you could call me the foreman,” laughed Delaney.

But he does have the dreaming bit down.

“Maybe you’re nicely saying crazy,” joked Delaney.





Crazy of not, Delaney and his family are now the official owners of the Mount Holly Cotton Mill.

“There’s some tags and graffiti on the wall from the 20s in this place,” said Delaney.

The mill has had a big influence on Mount Holly. It was built in 1875 and Mount Holly was actually named after it.

“This place is old and humid right now- abandoned,” said Delaney.

It’s been a cotton mill, a consulate, and now its next chapter will be a rum distillery.

“I just look at something kind of a hoarder, there’s use in this. This is better repurposed or reused,” said Delaney.

Delaney and his family own Muddy River Distillery in Belmont. They are expanding and bought the mill for $1.3 million.

“This was a big purchase. By far the biggest purchase we’ve ever made, but also the first time we’ve ever gone into debt with our company. That’s weird, but it’s a real estate transaction- so secure,” said Delaney.

There’s a lot of work ahead. Delaney likes to say, they’re restoring not remodeling.

“It’s exciting and scared out of your mind all together,” laughed Delaney. “One step at a time.”

But this is an adventure that’s tailor made for big dreams.

Delaney hopes to have everything done by Spring of 2024. As for the month of July, he said their next step is to submit their plans for renovating the place and then, once approved, start the restoration.