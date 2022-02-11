Mount Holly officers shoot man who was attempting to run them over, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect remains in the hospital with serious injuries and two Mount Holly police officers are at home recovering following an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Gaston County, according to Police Chief Don Roper with Mount Holly Police.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, outside Abbey Court Apartments in the 100 block of Maple Circle in Mount Holly.

Mount Holly officers were called to the area on the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. As uniformed officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to make contact with the driver.

Police Chief Roper said the driver shifted his vehicle into reverse and struck two Mount Holly police officers with his vehicle.







The two officers involved interpreted the action as a ‘deadly threat’ and fired their weapons, striking the driver in an effort to stop the threat, Chief Roper said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they remain for treatment at this time. The two Mount Holly officers involved in this incident were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries and have since been released.

The North Carolina SBI is now handling this investigation. The Gaston County District Attorney will also be conducting an independent review of this incident.

Watch the full news conference below:

The identities of the driver and two officers are being withheld at this time, pending family notification, Mount Holly PD said. The involved officers have been placed on administrative duty, which is standard policy whenever an officer discharges a service weapon, Chief Roper said.

Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper Statement:

“The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct a thorough, independent investigation to determine the circumstances concerning the incident. Please keep all of those involved in the incident in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”