Mount Holly posts position for firefighter/EMT

MOUNT HOLLY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Mount Holly Fire Department is looking for the right candidate to fill a position.
Minimum requirements for applicants are Firefighter II (NFPA 1001) and NC-EMT credentials.
The salary will range from $33-53,000 and the position includes benefits and incentives.
Applications can be found at mtholly.us and should be submitted to Craig.Spry@mtholly.us.
