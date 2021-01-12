Mount Holly posts position for firefighter/EMT

Mount Holly
MOUNT HOLLY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Mount Holly Fire Department is looking for the right candidate to fill a position.

Minimum requirements for applicants are Firefighter II (NFPA 1001) and NC-EMT credentials.

The salary will range from $33-53,000 and the position includes benefits and incentives.

Applications can be found at mtholly.us and should be submitted to Craig.Spry@mtholly.us.

