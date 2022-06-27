CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fired up over a funeral home.

Controversy is brewing in one Mount Holly neighborhood, over fears of a future crematorium.

A property owner asked to rezone land for commercial use. That’s when neighbors found out about the plans for the area.

The owner of Day Star Baptist Church on Smith Road says she’s just transforming the church into a funeral home, but that worries some neighboring land owners.

“Last night my neighbor contacted me and she heard a crematorium would be put there,” said Jennie Legendy. “And that concerned me a little bit.”

Neighbors feel they’re being left in the dark, after receiving a notice in the mail about a public hearing Tuesday regarding the rezoning of the land Day Star Baptist Church sits on.

“Change is good sometimes,” said Legendy. “But I want to participate in the process and I want to know what my neighbors think.”

“Pretty much what you see is what you’re going to get,” said Property Owner Amy Crocker.

Crocker is the owner of the property. She applied for commercial rezoning to transform her family’s church into a funeral home. Her father built the church.

“This has been a church since 1996,” Crocker said. “And it’s a church right now and it’s just changing into a funeral home.”

Residents have received little details about the circumstances surrounding rezoning the land for commercial use. Their biggest fear is the possibility of a crematorium.

“There are a lot of chemicals involved in the embalming process for dealing with a dead person and cremation itself,” said Legendy. “So we are on the same page for that. I have additional concerns, though, outside the chemical ones.”

“There’s no crematorium here,” said Crocker. “There may be in the future, but not right now.”

“I am here on a well,” added Legendy. “The first thing that jumped into my mind is that I don’t want my well contaminated by something across the street.”

Neighbors are also worried about an increase in traffic and the presence of people from outside the neighborhood. Crocker says she doesn’t anticipate much will change.

“There are funeral homes everywhere in residential areas and a lot of them have crematoriums inside and people don’t even know they’re there,” Crocker said. “I’ve been working out here several months and I don’t think I’ve devastated the community. It’s still a church. They have church here.”

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, in the Harley B. Gaston Jr. Public Forum of the Gaston County Courthouse.