MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The man who shot and killed Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon in 2020 pleaded guilty to the crime Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Tyler Herndon

Joshua Tyler Funk will receive a life sentence in prison.

“A parent should never have to bury their child,” said Mark Herndon, Tyler’s father. “The pain is unimaginable.”

Our prayers are with family and friends of Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon who was killed in the line of duty this morning protecting the community he loved. I spoke with Tyler’s parents and Chief Roper to offer our support and deepest condolences. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 11, 2020

“I have begged to hear Tyler’s voice in the quietness of waking in the morning,” said Lindsay Herndon, Tyler’s sister. “I am angry at Tyler’s murderer. Why do I have to live longer on this Earth without him than I did with him here?”

During the morning of Dec. 11, 2020, police investigated Funk for a burglary on Beatty Drive. Funk fled; officers chased him.

Funk then pulled out a handgun, fired at the officers, and shot Tyler in the stomach and head.

He died later at the hospital, two days shy of turning 26 years old.

“I will never see him progress in his career, get married, and most of all… have children,” Mark continued. “My grandchildren. That I will never see.”