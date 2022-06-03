GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Gaston County need your help in locating an 83-year-old man who left his home Friday morning and has not returned.

According to Gaston County Police, William Millard Stamey was last seen around 8 a.m. on the 900 block of Kelly Road in Mt. Holly. Family members reported him missing.

Stamey was last seen driving a 2021 GMC Canyon Elevation 4 door pick-up truck, red in color, with running boards. The truck has a NC license plate of JER-1792. His truck was captured on a traffic camera traveling south on Highway 21 near Gold Hill Road outside of Fort Mill around 3:22 p.m.

Stamey is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has thin, balding hear and he wears glasses. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a cowboy hat. He has cognitive issues and may be confused and/or appear impaired.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Stamey, you’re asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320 or dial 911.