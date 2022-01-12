Gaston County confirms 2nd rabies case of the year in a raccoon

This micrograph depicts the histopathologic changes associated with rabies encephalitis prepared using an H&E stain. [Centers for Disease Control]

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement confirms they have their second rabies case of the year in a racoon.

According to the county, the raccoon was observed wandering around by residents around Antelope Drive in Mount Holly. Carolina Wildlife determined the raccoon was too sick to rehabilitate and had to be put down.

The raccoon was sent to Griffin Animal Disease Laboratories in Monroe where it tested positive for rabies on Wednesday. Residents in the area of Antelope Drive were notified of the positive rabies result and to verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.