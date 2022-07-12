MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The police chief of Mount Holly is retiring at the end of July, capping 35 years of policing in Gaston County.

Police Chief Don Roper will offically retire on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Authorities said Roper was sworn in as a patrol officer for the Gastonia Police Department in 1987 and was appointed chief in Mount Holly in May 2013.

“His background speaks volumes: extensive experience in Investigations, Narcotics, and Tactical Team Operations, advanced NC Law Enforcement certification, graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Appalachian State University, to name a few,” the Mount Holly Police Department said in a written statement, released on Tuesday.

Roper was the recipient of the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award in February 2019 and spearheaded the creation of the MHPD Annual Report that is released each year, authorities said.

After Officer Tyler Herndon was killed in the line of duty in December 2020, the department said Chief Roper was instrumental in leading them and the Mount Holly community through their grieving and healing.

As a result of this, the department said the MHPD Memorial Plaza was designed and constructed, honoring not only Officer Herndon, but all law enforcement. Chief Roper sat on many Council-appointed committees, and his voice and vision led to the many aspects considered and now incorporated into the Plaza.

City officials said they will announce Roper’s replacement before his retirement on July 31.