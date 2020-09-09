Organizers plan scaled-down version of Christmas Town USA

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, officials say the ever-popular Christmas Town USA in McAdenville will happen this year.

The event is scheduled for December 1-26 and hours will be from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The tree lighting and yule log ceremonies have both been canceled and the Christmas Town 5K will be done virtually.

Organizers say areas where visitors have congregated at in the past, such as Christmas Town Lake, will no longer be lit.

No longer will churches, businesses, or homeowners be distributing refreshments or providing photo opportunities.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android