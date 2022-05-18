GASTON COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was caught with $175,000 worth of an opioid used to tranquilize elephants was sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of North Carolina said.

54-year-old Miguel Gonzalez-Perez was sentenced to over nine years in prison for drug trafficking, court documents showed Wednesday.

Back in May of 2020 authorities attempted to make a traffic stop in Gaston County. A search occurred during the traffic stop and carfentanil, which is an opioid typically used to tranquilize elephants and is about 10,000 times more potent than morphine. The amount seized had a street value of $175,000, authorities said.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty last year.