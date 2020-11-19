Gaston County caregiver to use $1 million prize to pay daughter’s student loans

After getting off of work on Tuesday, “something” told Selena Wallace of Cherryville to stop and try her luck on a lottery ticket. That ticket ended up winning her the last $1 million Holiday Countdown top prize.

Wallace, a personal care assistant, purchased her winning $20 ticket from the Murphy USA on Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville.

“It was like something was telling me to go buy a ticket,” said Wallace. “I got the ticket and I put it in my purse.”

Wallace told the NC Education Lottery that she forgot about her ticket until she began cooking dinner later that night.

“I got to scratching the ticket and I saw two holidays and it had $1 million dollars,” she said. “I kept looking and I said, ‘No, that don’t seem right.’ I felt like I was having a heart attack! I just couldn’t believe it.”

She claimed her prize in Raleigh Wednesday where she took home a lump sum of $424,506 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Wallace told NC Education Lottery officials that she plans to use the money to pay off her daughter’s student debt.

“That was one of the major things I was worried about,” she said.

She also plans to buy a new house and pay for the care of her parents. The rest of the money, she said, will go into savings. Wallace was the last of three top prize-winning Holiday Countdown tickets.

