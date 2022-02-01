Two found dead inside Lowell home, third victim transported to the hospital

LOWELL, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Lowell this week and an investigation is underway, the Lowell Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls from a family member who was not on the premises regarding an incident around 9:45 p.m. on Monday at a home at 1514 Westover Street.

Officers found the front door of the home unlocked and open and upon entry found a man and a woman dead on the scene. A third victim was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia to be treated for injuries.

Police say there is no danger to the public and there is no mention of any arrests or a motive given. The victims showed no signs of trauma.

No names are being released at this time and this remains an active investigation.